Auto Industry Demands Separate Policy for Hybrid Vehicles

The Chief Executive of the Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC), Ali Asghar Jamali, has sought a separate policy for the promotion of the local assembly of hybrid vehicles from the government to facilitate vendors and reduce their dependency on imported parts.

The demand was presented to the Minister for Industries, Hammad Azhar, on Friday for an independent hybrid vehicle policy similar to the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy that was approved by the government in December 2020.

However, it is reported that in its recent meeting that the Ministry of Industries has decided to include hybrid vehicles in its new Auto Policy which will be finalized in the upcoming months. The current five-year policy will expire in June.

A senior official of the ministry said,

The general trend the world over is that countries move towards hybrid vehicles as electric vehicles require serious infrastructure development such as charging points and a new set of vendors, as well as repair mechanics.

Jamali revealed that it will take at least two years for the policy of the local assembly of hybrid cars to be approved.