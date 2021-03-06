Notorious Criminal Wanted by 11 Police Stations Arrested in Karachi

The Special Investigation Unit of the Sindh Police has arrested Abdul Ghaffar who was wanted by 11 police stations across the province and had a bounty of Rs. 500,000 on his head.

Ghaffar, who had been a fugitive since 2009, was apprehended from a cinema in New Karachi.

The police said, “We have recovered a hand grenade and a motorcycle from his possession”.

The police also revealed that the Ghaffar had been charged with murder, kidnap for ransom, and other criminal offenses since 2008.

“Several cases have been registered against the suspect in Jacobabad,” they said.

Karachi police had also wanted Ghaffar in terrorism-related cases, one of which had been registered at the Mubina Town police station and is among the seven cases registered against him at Karachi’s police stations.

Meanwhile, the Karachi police have deployed an armed rollerblading unit to curb street crime, theft, and harassment. A 20-member unit clad in black, glides in a circle, with their weapons pointed inwards, aiming to easily chase thieves.