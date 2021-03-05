National Highways and Motorway Police Has Resolved 97% of Citizen Portal Complaints

Since the establishment of the Pakistan Citizens Portal, National Highways and Motorway Police have received 4,654 complaints on different issues regarding traffic management.

National Highways and Motorway Police have resolved 4,476 complaints so far, which is 97 percent of total complaints.

All the issues highlighted in the complaints were properly addressed and necessary measures were taken to redress the grievances of complainants.

Due to this reason, 50 percent of complainants showed positive feedback on the measures taken which is the highest among all police forces of Pakistan. During the year 2020, a total of 1,318 complaints were received compared to 2,810 complaints in 2019.

Due to the measures taken by National Highways and Motorway Police, a 54percent decrease in complaints was also observed.

The National Highways and Motorways Police has the highest public confidence ratio, which is a source of pride for the Motorway Police.

Basic training plays a key role in highlighting the success of any organization and the capabilities of the individual and enhancing knowledge and capabilities. Providing the best training to motorway police officers is one of the top priorities.