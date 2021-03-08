Customs Intelligence Seizes Narcotics Worth Billions

The Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Karachi in an intelligence-based operation has seized a huge quantity of high-value narcotic substance.
While following the intelligence at the coastal line of Ibrahim Hyderi, Port Qasim Town, Karachi, the Customs Intelligence team apprehended four persons along with the boxes and packets containing methamphetamine (Ice Crystal) with the coordination of a security agency.
The recovered narcotics weighed 450 kgs with a value of around Rs.4,0121 million (Rs.4 billion) in the International market. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the real owners/culprits of these hazardous narcotics.