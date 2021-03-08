Xiaomi is Launching Another Flagship Mi Phone This Week

It appears that Xiaomi is still not done with its Mi 10 flagship lineup even though it’s been more than a year since its launch. The company has just confirmed the latest member of its Mi 10 family, the Mi 10S, is launching this week.

In addition to the launch date, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also revealed some of the Mi 10S’s key features on Weibo.

The executive revealed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is an overclocked version of last year’s flagship Snapdragon 865+. He added that the Mi 10S will feature Harmon Kardon speakers and its design will be based on last year’s Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

The image above also confirms that the Mi 10S will come in three color options including Blue, White, and Black. The quad-camera setup on the rear will include a 108MP main sensor.

The handset was previously certified in China through 3C and TENAA which revealed that it will have a 6.67-inch display, Android 11 OS, and a 4,680mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Some reports have said that other specifications could be similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G from last year.

The Xiaomi Mi 10S is confirmed to launch on March 10.