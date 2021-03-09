NCOC to Reconsider Decision on Schools Reopening

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to reconsider its decision regarding reopening of schools in its meeting on Tuesday.

According to details, the NCOC has been forced to revisit its decision amid the resurgence of Coronavirus cases across the country.

NCOC has also directed provincial authorities to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in schools to contain the transmission of Coronavirus.

Earlier today, NCOC met under the chairmanship of Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, and discussed the national vaccine strategy and progress made under the ongoing vaccination campaign.

The Planning Minister was also briefed on the rising COVID-19 positivity trend across the country. The meeting expressed serious concerns over the prevailing trend and discussed corresponding actions to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Besides, NCOC is also mulling over deferring the opening up of cinemas, indoor weddings, and dine-in restaurants that were expected to open from 15 March.