PCB Changes Venue for Remaining PSL 2021 Matches

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to shift the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition to Lahore.

As per media reports, the board decided to hold the remaining matches of the league at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, in a virtual meeting with franchise owners on Wednesday.

Five out of the six franchises urged the PCB to shift the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 to Lahore.

ALSO READ

Hasan Ali & Hussain Talat Also Contracted COVID-19 During PSL 2021: Report

While the Punjab government has ensured full support and willingness to host the remaining games of the tournament, the final decision in this regard will be taken in the next meeting expected in a couple of days.

The provincial capital was initially scheduled to host 14 out of 34 matches of the PSL 6 from March 10 onwards, with the final scheduled on March 22. However, if the existing plan materializes, the city will host six additional matches originally scheduled for Karachi’s National Stadium.

ALSO READ

Shoaib Akhtar Claims Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’s Best Opener

Note that the sixth edition of the PSL had ended abruptly on March 4 after a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-secure bubble.

The franchises also complained about their lack of involvement in the planning of the tournament. They also demanded to be taken into confidence over the bio-secure bubble for the remaining fixtures.

The Chairman PCB assured them that there would be nothing to complain about in the future.