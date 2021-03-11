PM Imran Wants to Implement US E-Voting System for Transparency

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan intends to establish an electronic voting system similar to that used in America to ensure electoral transparency in Pakistan.

Besides improving the confidence of the voters within the country, the premier remarked that the new system will also offer voting rights to overseas Pakistanis with textbook electoral reforms. He stated that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) system will enable millions of Pakistanis abroad to vote in the elections, and modern technology will make the election process transparent.

“The EVM will counter the voter fraud claims made after losing the polls,” he added.

“A transparent voting system debunked the former US President Donald Trump’s allegations of electoral malpractice,” the premier told the press on Tuesday.

Keeping in view the “unbreakable nature” of the machines, he declared:

Pakistan will also put in place the same system to ensure fair and transparent polls in the country. The government will introduce electoral reforms and the Electronic Voting Machines to ensure fair and transparent elections in the country.

Why is The Government Seeking Electoral Reform?

PM Khan mentioned the recent Senate elections that were held on 3 March in this regard and seemed to be irked by them. He claimed that “money was freely used to buy and sell votes during Senate polls”.

Furthermore, he highlighted the UN’s “Financial Integrity for Sustainable Development” Report which had revealed that “every year around $1,000 billion are transferred from poor and developing countries to the international tax havens through money laundering”.

The government will continue its crackdown on corruption with the same vigor and passion that it had shown at the beginning of the tenure of the PTI government. Additionally, PM Khan has claimed that that new evidence will soon be brought to light against the perpetrators.