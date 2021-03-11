Saeed Ghani Warns of Another Lockdown in Sindh

Sindh’s Minister for Education and Labour, Saeed Ghani, has warned that another lockdown might be imposed across the province if the coronavirus cases continue to increase.

He said that even though spring break has been announced in a few cities in Punjab, the federal capital, and Peshawar due to a surge in the coronavirus positivity ratios, the break will not be observed in Sindh as there is no provision of such holidays in the province.

Regarding the recent spike in the coronavirus cases, Minister Ghani said, “We may go towards a lockdown if the situation worsens”.

He also commented on the meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in which it was decided to close schools in certain cities for two weeks. He reiterated that when the Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, had asked for the opening of schools in full capacity, the Government of Sindh had opposed it.

“We are trying to make up for the educational loss of the children, and we will try to ensure that the examinations of the children are held on time,” he clarified.