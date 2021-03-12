KRL Stadium Renamed to Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium

The Khan Research Laboratory (KRL) cricket stadium has been renamed to Shoaib Akhtar cricket stadium to honor the fastest bowler the world has ever produced.

The announcement was made in a ceremony on Friday, attended by Shoaib Akhtar and other former cricketers. Former Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman and now a cricket analyst, Rashid Latif, announced the news on his Twitter account.

He tweeted an image of Akhtar addressing the ceremony.

KRL stadium name changed to Shoaib Akhtar cricket stadium.

Congratulatory messages poured in soon after the news was announced. Famous cricket commentator and TV presenter, Dr. Nauman Niaz, congratulated Shoaib Akhtar and termed it a well-deserved honor.

All-rounder, Aamer Yamin, also welcomed the move.

Akhtar was the fastest and one of the scariest bowlers in the international circuit. His fearless and aggressive approach and unparalleled performances earned him the title of the ‘Rawalpindi Express.’