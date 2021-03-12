Oppo Find X3 Pro is Official With Two Huge 50MP Sony Flagship Camera Sensors

The much-awaited Oppo Find X3 Pro is finally official, as the company looks set to push further into the high-end market to challenge global giants such as Apple and Samsung.

It’s imperative to note that the Find X3 will be sold in China, while the X3 Pro variant will hit international markets as Oppo tries to expand its global footprint.

ALSO READ

KP Govt is Employing Latest Technology in Education Sector

Design and Display

The display size has been increased to 6.7-inches using an LTPO AMOLED panel with 2160p resolution that allows the refresh rate to go between 5Hz and 120Hz seamlessly. The fingerprint sensor is present underneath the display and features fast unlocks, supported by a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Furthermore, the display comes with support for DCI-P3 color space and QHD+ and provides a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

Perhaps the most impressive feature is the design on the back, which is made from a single piece of uniform glass.

Internals and Storage

The main chipset at work here is the 5nm Snapdragon 888 with 5G. Storage goes up to 12GB LPPDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 31. which allows for snappy performance alongside the speedy CPU. Other entries on the connectivity front include the latest Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E and Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers.

On the software front, you get Android 11 on top of ColorOS 11.2 out of the box.

Cameras

The quad camera setup on the back houses two 50MP Sony IMX766 lenses, one for the main wide-angle camera and the other for the ultrawide-angle shooter. The main sensor offers OIS, EIS and All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF that works perfectly for all lighting conditions.

The two big camera sensors are paired with a 13MP telephoto unit as well as a 3MP macro lens. The telephoto module offers 5x hybrid zooms with the help of a 52mm effective focal length. The macro lens offers 60x magnification, including 1080p video recording with a number of options on the camera app.

The front-facing camera is a 32MP shooter sitting inside a punch hole in the upper left corner.

Battery and Pricing

The battery capacity is 4,500mAh which also brings support for wireless charging with a separate 30W dedicated stand. Oppo calls it the AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charge.

And of course there’s also the speedy and quite handy SuperVOOC 2.0 65W wired charging, which fills up the battery from 0-100% within 30 minutes.

Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (5nm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (5nm) CPU: Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680

Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 GPU: Adreno 660

Adreno 660 OS : Android 11, ColorOS 11.2

: Android 11, ColorOS 11.2 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.7″ LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, BT.2020, 500 nits (typ), 1300 nits (peak)

: Memory : RAM : 8GB, 12GB Internal : 256 GB UFS 3.1 Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Quad) : 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 2x optical zoom, PDAF

50 MP, f/2.2, 110˚ (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, omnidirectional PDAF

3 MP, f/3.0, (macro) Front : 32MP

: Colors: Gloss Black, Blue, White

Gloss Black, Blue, White Fingerprint sensor: Under-display (optical)

Under-display (optical) Battery : 4,500mAh, 65W fast charging , fast wireless charging 30W

: 4,500mAh, 65W fast charging , fast wireless charging 30W Price: $1,374

ALSO READ

CMPak and Huawei Conduct Pakistan’s First Commercial Use of Smart 8T8R

The Chinese firm has managed to capture demand for 5G devices in China with its low-cost A-series and Reno brands. It has taken advantage of Huawei’s smartphone troubles as a result of U.S. sanctions on the company.

Oppo is now hoping the Find X3 Pro will give the Chinese telco a way to improve its market share abroad and take on companies such as Xiaomi, Apple and Samsung.