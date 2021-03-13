Highest Orders in a Day: Foodpanda and McDonald’s All Set to Break World Record

Pakistan’s largest food delivery service, Foodpanda, and the global fast-food giant, McDonald’s, are all set to make a world record for the highest number of orders in a day. Foodpanda will be helping McDonald’s in Pakistan in breaking the world record, just the way they did back in 2019.

McDonald’s, being the world’s largest restaurant chain by revenue, has a set record of serving more than 69 million customers all around the world on a daily basis. To celebrate this milestone, McDonald’s, in collaboration with Foodpanda, is all set to make a record of the highest number of food deliveries in a day on March 13th, 2021.

They are encouraging their loyal customers to enjoy lip-smacking deals at a remarkably low price at the comfort of their homes. The offer is valid only for orders placed through the Foodpanda app, or for pickup or takeaways.

The deals included in this spectacular and limited-time offer are simply irresistible. Deal 1 offers McChicken and a drink of your choice at a whopping low price of just PKR 150. Deal 2, on the other hand, features their scrumptious chicken muffin and cardamom tea at just PKR 150.

These insanely low prices coupled with the best taste and the comfort of your own home offer the best of both worlds. Whether it’s a family dinner night or a lazy Saturday curled up on the couch with your favorite movie in the background, McDonald’s 13th March exclusive deals are bound to make every meal a happy meal.

The deals will be live on select branches of the major cities of Pakistan:

McDonald’s – Corniche Seaview Karachi

McDonald’s – Y Block Lahore

McDonald’s – F9 Park Islamabad

If you didn’t have any plans for the weekend, well, we’re sure now you do have one! Don’t forget to order in on the 13th of March to enjoy exclusive deals on your favorite meals.