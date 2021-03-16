FIA Arrests Prime Suspect of Fake Pilot License Scandal

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle has arrested the prime accused in the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) fake pilot license issuance scandal.

As per media reports, the FIA arrested Syed Adeel Aftab, an assistant in the CAA licensing branch, from his residence in Karachi on Monday.

Reportedly, the accused, along with his accomplices, earned Rs. 10.5 million from issuing fake licenses. The FIA has lodged a separate case against Adeel and seven of his abettors.

Additional Director Licensing of Civil Aviation Authority, Mohammad Azam, has also been nominated in the new case. Director FIA, Amir Farooqi, said that Mohammad Azam also got himself promoted on the basis of fake exam results.

The FIA director said that a pilot named Ammar has also been named in the FIR. Deputy Director, Abdul Rauf Sheikh, maintained that a total of eight people have been nominated in the new FIR, while the main accused Adeel has also been named in three cases already registered in the scandal.

Note that the Civil Aviation Authority has established a review board for the restoration of revoked licenses.