KP Govt Establishes Pakistan’s First Ever Cryptocurrency Advisory Committee

Keeping in view the emerging awareness of cryptocurrencies in the region, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched Pakistan’s first-ever Crypto Advisory Committee.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash, made the announcement after conducting a meeting with concerned provincial assembly members who supported the initiative.

He further detailed that the Advisory Committee’s inaugural meeting will be held on Wednesday, 17th March, to “review and discuss necessary steps to regulate, legalize” and legislate key regulations.

The first meeting of Advisory Committee for #Cryptocurrency and #Cryptomining in KP convened on Wednesday to review and discuss necessary steps to regulate, legalise, and necessary legislation. I'm thankful to @ZakaWaqar for his full cooperation and support to KP govt. pic.twitter.com/iNZHPivSXB — Zia Ullah Bangash (@ZiaBangashPTI) March 15, 2021

As shown in the notification above, the meeting will be held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Board. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the members will join the meeting online and in-person.

Besides the announcement, Bangash appreciated Wakar Zaka for his countless efforts in spreading awareness about cryptocurrencies. In this regard, social media users also commended the Living On The Edge host for making it happen.