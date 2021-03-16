KP Govt Establishes Pakistan’s First Ever Cryptocurrency Advisory Committee

Posted 22 mins ago by Ahsan Gardezi
Crypto Advisory Committee | ProPakistani

Keeping in view the emerging awareness of cryptocurrencies in the region, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched Pakistan’s first-ever Crypto Advisory Committee.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash, made the announcement after conducting a meeting with concerned provincial assembly members who supported the initiative.

He further detailed that the Advisory Committee’s inaugural meeting will be held on Wednesday, 17th March, to “review and discuss necessary steps to regulate, legalize” and legislate key regulations.

As shown in the notification above, the meeting will be held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Board. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the members will join the meeting online and in-person.

ALSO READ

TikTok Ban to Continue Until Indecent Content is Removed: Court

Besides the announcement, Bangash appreciated Wakar Zaka for his countless efforts in spreading awareness about cryptocurrencies. In this regard, social media users also commended the Living On The Edge host for making it happen.

Ahsan Gardezi

lens

Iqra Aziz Turns Heads In a Floral Black Dress [Pictures]
Read more in lens

perspective

“The Empowered Women is powerful beyond measure & beautiful beyond description” Founder of Studio M
Read more in perspective
close
>