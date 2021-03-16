Realme C25 to Launch on March 23 With a 48MP Camera and Helio G70 Chipset

The Realme C series is about to get a new member on March 23 called the C25. The phone will go official in Indonesia first and will go global shortly afterward. The event announcement has also revealed a few features for the Realme C25.

The Realme C25 will sport a 6.5-inch display with a classic budget device look. It will have a waterdrop notch for an 8MP selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel. The display has been certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emissions.

The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and there will be a 48MP triple camera setup on the back just above a fingerprint sensor. The battery compartment will pack a massive 6,000 mAh cell with support for 18W fast charging for quick top-ups.

Realme is also prepping to launch the C21 alongside the C25. It will have a 6.5-inch LCD with 720p resolution and the Helio G35 will be at its helm. A 13MP triple camera will be present at the back with a fingerprint sensor right underneath.

The 5,000 mAh battery on it will charge up via a microUSB port and allow for 10W charging.