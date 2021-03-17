PM Imran Appoints New Chief of the Air Staff

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu as the new Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

According to DGPR Air Force, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu will assume the charge of Chief of the Air Staff of PAF on 19 March during a change of command ceremony to be held at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

Hailing from Gujrat, Zaheer Ahmed Babar is a graduate of the Combat Commanders School, Air War College, and the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Defence Studies.

Zaheer Ahmed Babar was promoted to the rank of Air Marshal from Air Vice Marshal in 2018 and is presently serving as Deputy Chief of Air Staff Admin at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

Over the course of his career, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar has led a fighter squadron, an operational airbase, and regional air command of the PAF.

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar has also served as Assistant Air Chief Research and Development (R&D), Assistant Air Chief Training, and Director General Projects at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

In recognition of his outstanding services, the government of Pakistan has conferred Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar with Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the outgoing Chief of the Air Staff of PAF, Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, paid a farewell visit to Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt. General Faiz Hameed, at Directorate of ISI Headquarters in Islamabad.