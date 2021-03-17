Qatar Airways Scraps PCR Test Requirement for Pakistani Passengers

A local representative of Qatar Airways has confirmed that the airline has removed the requirement to show a negative PCR test report for the coronavirus for travelers from Pakistan with ‘immediate effect’.

However, a representative of the airline clarified that its passengers still have to comply with the COVID-19 test requirements of their countries of destination, and in case the government regulations there require them to present their negative COVID-19 test results on departure and/or arrival, they must undertake the test before traveling.

She added that a memo about this development is circulating on social media but it is an “internal missive”, and that Qatar Airways will formally make the announcement on its website soon.

In other news, Qatar Airways has resumed three weekly flights from Doha to Sialkot, operated by its state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner.