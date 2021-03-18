Babar Azam Makes It To ICC’s Justice League As The Flash

It looks like the social media manager of the prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC) is looking to have some fun, sharing an image featuring the 6 most well-known international cricketers of the current generation.

What’s even more exciting for Pakistanis is that the current skipper Babar Azam has been included in the picture, alongside active cricketing greats Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Keiron Pollard, and Ellyse Perry.

Fans were amused to see that Babar Azam’s photoshopped face atop The Flash suit, while Virat Kohli was made to sport the Aquaman look by the ICC.

“Unite the league. #SnyderCut,” wrote the ICC.

Leading the team from the middle is Kane Williamson as Superman. Ben Stokes subs in for Batman while Ellyse Perry is Wonder Woman.

Indian fans made little noise as to why Babar was picked ahead of players such as Shikar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. But that’s not important. Perhaps the right suggestion is Rishabh Pant as Spiderman … in a DC movie.

As hilarious as it looks, the noise fell soon enough as cricketing fans across the globe welcomed all players in ICC’s version of Jack Snyder’s Justice League.

Indian seeing after babar Azam in this pic 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ly736m7rtj — Abdul Samad ( Churail's birthday 🥳❤🎂) (@Shalmeen34) March 18, 2021

Aesi ining khelty nhi jis me classical Cover drive na hou pic.twitter.com/ePqvQTqvBI — Mairaj Ahmed (@MairajAhmmed) March 18, 2021

