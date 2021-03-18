Mohammad Amir Also Picks a Fight With Chief Selector

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, believes that the Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, has no cricketing vision and has been picking squads based on public opinion.

While speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Karachi Kings’ premier pacer slammed Wasim over the selection of Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Shahnawaz Dhani who have hardly any traces in the domestic circuit.

Sorry to say but I can’t see any mindset or vision. Since he has been appointed, three to four are coming in and six to seven are going out. This doesn’t happen anywhere. Pakistan team isn’t a lottery that you can pick anyone.

He mentioned Indian batsman Ishan Kishan’s example who was handed a debut in the ongoing home series against England after consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket.

Ishan Kishan is another example before us. Everyone is saying how talented he is but he was selected after performing in four IPL seasons and domestic cricket.”

Amir was surprised to see how Wasim Jr. and Dhani were picked based on four to five matches they had played in the PSL 6.

They are good but it’s not a joke that you play two matches and get selected for the Pakistan team.

Amir was of the opinion that the Chief Selector is bringing in the trend to pick players based on popular opinion on social media.

Teams are not made on public choice, they are made based on players’ quality and performance. The public has their own right but you have to do justice as chief selector.

He was also unhappy with the exclusion of Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim from the ODI side. “I am still unable to understand Imad’s exclusion because he has been the top performer in 50-over cricket. The same is with Haris, who has been a performer in ODIs.