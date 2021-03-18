Shahid Afridi Hits Out At PCB For PSL 2021’s Delay

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has hit out at the PCB for postponing PSL 2021 due to spread of the COVID-19 in the tournament’s so-called ‘bio-secure bubble’.

The former skipper recently attended a gathering in Lahore where he made remarks about the Pakistan Super League and the ineptness of the cricket board to keep the tournament afloat.

It appears they didn’t have a plan B when the COVID-19 cases were detected among some players and officials and this is surprising to me. The postponement didn’t send out a good message

He further suggested the management should’ve opted for isolating “individuals who tested positive and continued with the tournament”.

Shahid Afridi "It was wrong to postpone the PSL due to a few positive coronavirus cases. They should have isolated the individuals who tested positive and continued with the tournament" #PSL6 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 17, 2021

Meanwhile, principle owner of the Quetta Gladiators franchise, Nadeem Omar, holds similar stance. He believes that “the PCB is 90 percent responsible for the tournament which eventually led to the postponement of the PSL”.

ALSO READ

PM to Inaugurate Phase-1 of Naya Pakistan Housing Program Today

The remaining matches of the PSL are scheduled to be held in June in Karachi, according to a PCB statement.

Fans should expect the PSL action once again after the national team returns from Zimbabwe on 13th May, before heading to England by June 26.