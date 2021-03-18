SHC Orders Suspension of MPAs Over Dog Bite Incidents

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench has ordered the suspension of the membership of two Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) due to the growing number of dog bite incidents in their constituencies.

According to the written judgment of the SHC in this regard, the Election Commission of Pakistan has been directed to release the suspension notifications for two MPAs of the Pakistan People’s Party MPAs, namely Faryal Talpur from Rato Dero and Malik Asad Sikandar from Jamshoro.

As per an earlier ruling by the SHC’s Sukkur Bench, the memberships of the MPAs were to be suspended in the event of a dog bite being reported from their constituencies.

The bench said, ‘No monitoring was carried out despite the court order. Dog biting incidents are taking toll all over the province. MPAs have failed to provide facilities to the people in their constituencies”.

The public prosecutor argued that the MPAs are not responsible for the incidents, to which the judge replied that they must ensure the safety of the people.

The court has also warned the MPAs in other districts to remain cautious and to take action against incidents of dog bites or similar action will be taken against them.