South Africa’s Squad for Pakistan Series Announced

Cricket South Africa has announced the squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Pakistan.

Temba Bavuma will lead both ODI and T20I teams because Quinton de Kock along with the rest of the IPL contracted players will be released early. Besides de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, and Anrich Nortje will also leave early to play in IPL.

Moreover, allrounder Wihan Lubbe and fast bowler Lizaad Williams have received their first call-ups to the South African squad. Lubbe has been named only in the T20I squad while Williams has been included in both ODI and T20I squads.

Sisanda Magala has been named in both ODI and T20I squads as well. He was part of South Africa’s limited-overs squads to play England and Australia last summer but never featured because of fitness concerns.

Both Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder have also been recalled to the ODI squad after last featuring for the Proteas in 2019.

Besides, Migael Pretorius, who was in the Test squad against Sri Lanka but did not feature, has been named in the T20I squad while Daryn Dupavillon is back in the ODI squad after debuting in March 2020. Finally, Kyle Verreynne has been named in the T20I squad for the first time.

Here are South Africa’s ODI and T20I squads.

ODI Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Beuran Hendricks , Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, and Lizaad Williams.

T20I Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain) Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, and Wihan Lubbe.

Last week, Chief Selector PCB, Mohammad Wasim, had announced Pakistan’s ODI, T20I, and Test squads for the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan will take on South Africa in 3 ODIs and 4 T20Is, with the first ODI scheduled for 2 April in Centurian and the first T20I for 10 April in Johannesburg.