FDE Grants Age Relaxation for Annual Exams

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has approved age relaxation for centralized annual exams for fifth and eighth grades.

The required age by the FDE, the body that regulates Islamabad’s government schools and colleges, for admission to Class-I and pre-school program of nursery/preparatory classes, is 5-6 years and 4-5 years respectively.

However, to facilitate the admission, the directorate’s academic wing has granted age relaxation in upper and lower age limit up to three months at the time of admission.

The Competent Authority has approved the age relaxation in eligibility for Class-V & Class-VIII examinations. For the Centralized Annual Examination, Class-V minimum age limit is nine years and eight months and for Class-VIII, the minimum age limit is 12 years and eight months.

The notification said that the heads of all educational institutions will manage the cases at their own level in accordance with the instructions.