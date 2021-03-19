Samsung’s Entire Product Lineup Till August 2021 Leaks Online

Samsung has just hosted a launch event for the much-awaited Galaxy A-series. Right at the heels of the event, the famous tipster Evan Blass has leaked the company’s product roadmap ranging from April to August.

The leaked timeline starts from the already held Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event on 17th March, moving on to four other unpacked events slated to be hosted until August. According to the leak, the next unpacked event will be hosted on 14th April. It will signpost the unveiling of a number of computing devices including the Galaxy Chromebook and the Galaxy Book laptop PCs.

The next event is set to be held in June where Samsung will launch a more affordable version of the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. This will be a part of the company’s recent drive to produce a less expensive version of its high-end Android devices to still retain a segment of the smartphone market as it relates to Android smartphones.

In July, the Galaxy A22 will make its entry into the market along with its 5G variant. Blass also claims that the Galaxy A82 5G will be launched alongside the A22 series.

Lastly, August is a very busy month for Samsung usually but since there will be no note series this year, it is expected that the company will only launch the Galaxy S21 FE.

Nevertheless, since this information has not been confirmed by any official means, take it with a grain of salt.