CDA to Inaugurate ‘Quaid’s Portrait’ on Pakistan Day

The Capital Development Authority is all set to unveil a 60ft long and 50ft wide portrait of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam on the Islamabad Expressway on March 23.

The new features include the words ‘Unity, Faith, and Discipline’ engraved on walls, along with a security wall that will also be added to the portrait worth Rs. 59 million, designed by Jamal Shah, informed a CDA official.

The medium of the portrait is a 2mm iron sheet to allow it to be compatible with extreme weather conditions.