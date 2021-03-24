Virat Kohli Inches Closer to Babar Azam in Latest ICC T20I Rankings

Indian captain, Virat Kohli, has inched closer to Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I rankings for batsmen.

According to details, Kohli has jumped to fourth place after leading India to a 3-2 victory in the T20I home series against England.

Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul, ranked at fifth place, remain the only two Indian batsmen in the top 10 of the ICC T20I rankings.

Babar Azam’s position remains unchanged after moving up to third place last week thanks to the poor performances of Indian batsman, Lokesh Rahul.

Babar Azam is the only Pakistani batsman in the top 10 of the ICC T20I rankings. Mohammad Hafeez is the next highest-ranked Pakistani batsman in 44th place on the T20I rankings.

England’s Dawid Malan continues to occupy the top spot while Australia’s Aaron Finch sits in second place on the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen.