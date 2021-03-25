Another Suspect Arrested in PPSC Examination Paper Leak Scandal

Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested another suspect in the Punjab Public Service Commission’s (PPSC) examination paper leak case for 58 posts of the revenue department that had been conducted in January.

Geofencing technology facilitated the arrest of the suspect identified as Usman, who had been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the courts prior to this case.

ALSO READ

KP Education Department Denies News of PST Test Cancelation

So far, the ACE has arrested seven suspects in connection with the examination paper leak, including a consultant of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Fahad Ali, a Regional Director of the PPSC from Bahawalpur, Furqan Ahmed, a junior Data Entry Operator at the PPSC, Waqar Akram, an employee of the Finance Department, Ghazanfar, an MPhil scholar at the University of Punjab, Gohar Ali, and another individual, Mazhar Iqbal.

According to a spokesperson for the PPSC, the suspects had taken a bribe of Rs. 800,000 to leak each question paper.

ALSO READ

FBISE to Conduct Multiple Matric & Inter Exams Every Year

“The four arrested gang members have confessed that they not only leaked the question papers of the test for tehsildar’s posts but also of previous papers for the posts of inspector and ACE assistant director, lecturers in chemistry, education, etc.,” the spokesperson added.