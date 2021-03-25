Misbah Reveals Why Tainted Cricketers Keep Making Comebacks

Pakistan cricket head coach, Misbah ul Haq, has stated that there’s no law in Pakistan that prohibits defamed cricketers from returning to active play.

“There is no law that prohibits giving any player a chance to return,” Misbah defended Sharjeel Khan in an online interactive session with media representatives. “If it becomes a law not to let convicted cricketers play, then we will see but there is no such law at the moment.”

Regarding Sharjeel Khan’s fitness issues, Misbah maintained that the Pakistan Cricket Board isn’t “lowering the standards of fitness” and the quality of training is up to the mark.

Although there is no requirement for him to fulfill, the training staff has given Khan three weeks to improve his endurance levels and body fat counts ahead of the first T20I against South Africa on 10 April.

Misbah brushed off reports that he was unhappy with the selection of certain players for the upcoming African tour, adding that “this is not a single person’s team but Pakistan’s team”.

The presser came a day before the national squad leaves for South Africa to play three ODIs and four T20Is.