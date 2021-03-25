Snapdragon 780 Will be Qualcomm’s First 5nm 700-Series Chip

Qualcomm is yet to announce any new chips for the Snapdragon lineup, but fresh information suggests that it’s going to be the Snapdragon 780 5G. This chip is going to be the first 5nm SoC in the Snapdragon 700 series.

As mentioned earlier, there is no official announcement yet, but German blog Winfuture.de has found the press release as well as some additional details for the 5nm Snapdragon 780 SoC. The chip may be officially announced later today.

The Snapdragon 780 is built on the same technology as Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipsets including the Snapdragon 865 and 888. It was reportedly built in one of Samsung’s foundries and it features an octa-core CPU with two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six A55 cores at 1.8GHz. The Adreno 642 GPU enables high FPS gaming, True 10-bit HDR, and updatable GPU drivers.

Thanks to a new camera ISP, the Snapdragon 780 will allow phones to shoot through 3 cameras simultaneously. According to the press release, the ISP also has a “new low-light architecture powering professional quality photos in any lighting condition”. There is support for 4K HDR and HDR10+ video capturing as well.

The AI performance is twice as much (12 TOPs) as its predecessor and the audio processing is also performed by a low-power AI processor.

For connectivity, there is the Snapdragon X53 5G modem with support for sub-6GHz frequencies, WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and more. Audio technology is the same as the Snapdragon 888 with Snapdragon Sound.

According to Qualcomm, we can expect to see Snapdragon 780 smartphones during the second quarter of the year.