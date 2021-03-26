KP Govt Takes a Different Stance on TikTok Ban

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken exception to the idea of banning the popular video-sharing application, TikTok, in the country.

The KP Minister for Information Technology, Zia Bangash, while addressing a press conference in Peshawar opposed the decision to ban the Chinese app. He contended that banning a social media app damages the reputation of the country at the international level.

Bangash’s comments came days after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered a countrywide ban on the popular mobile app.

In my opinion, the judgment of the Peshawar High Court to ban TikTok is wrong. We are planning to file a review petition in this context.

The minister said that the provincial government is against elements creating immoral and vulgar content through TikTok, not the application.

Note that a PHC bench, headed by Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, had directed a blanket ban on TikTok. Following the court order, the Chinese application was blocked in the country on March 11.

While ruling on a petition seeking a ban on the app because it ‘spreads vulgarity,’ Chief Justice PHC had remarked that the videos being uploaded on TikTok have no place in our society.

With over 20 million active users, TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms in the country. The app was previously blocked in October last year by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to force its parent company, Bytedance, to comply with local laws.

The ban was, however, lifted a few weeks later after the company promised to cooperate to moderate content per societal norms and the laws of Pakistan.