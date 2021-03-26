Private Schools to Protest Against Closure of Educational Institutes

The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association has announced a protest against the government’s decision to close educational institutions due to the third wave of COVID-19.

Talking to the media on Friday, the association’s president, Malik Abrar, said that private schools have rejected the NCOC’s decision of school closure for the third time in one year.

Due to the school closure, hundreds of students are out of school, while thousands of teachers have lost their jobs.

He questioned the government’s decision to keep parks, shopping malls, and shops open, but close schools. He complained that the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, has conveniently ignored the association’s demands.

Malik Abrar alleged that the government wants to get foreign funds by keeping educational institutions closed, and warned that if their demands are not met, they will march to Islamabad’s D-Chowk on March 31.

The protests will start in the capital and then spread across the country.

The announcement came days after the federal government announced an extension in the spring vacation till April 11 in different parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 UK-variant cases.

In the last 24 hours, over 4,300 coronavirus cases and 63 deaths have been reported across the country.