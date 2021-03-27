Huawei’s Harmony OS Launches in April, Will Feature on Mate X2 First

Huawei’s alternative to Android, Harmony OS, is moving towards its final beta release on March 31. After that, the Chinese operating system will become officially available through a stable release in April.

Following its official release in April, Harmony OS will feature on the Mate X2 foldable through an update. The device was released with Android 10 but will switch sides as soon as Harmony OS gets a stable release. Many other Huawei devices are expected to follow suit later.

The upcoming Huawei P50 series was expected to be the first to feature Harmony OS, but this was never officially confirmed. The flagship series was originally planned to launch in March, but the release was pushed back to a later date, presumably to give the software team enough time for final touches on the OS.

However, new information on the P50 lineup claims that the launch will now take place in May. This means that by the time the Huawei P50 comes, Harmony OS will be around a month old.

We have already seen a handful of early renders for the Huawei P50. These show the flagship phone with a humongous camera island on the back and we can only assume that this will allow the phone to surpass previous generations in terms of camera performance.

We can also expect to see minor improvements in Harmony OS by the time the Huawei P50 comes out. Stay tuned for more.