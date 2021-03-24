Islam Allows Getting Vaccinated for COVID-19 While Fasting

Amid growing consensus with standing clerics on the subject of religion, Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, has revealed that people can get vaccinated against COVID-19 during the month of Ramadan.

“The Ulemas have reached a consensus on the point that you can get vaccinated while fasting”, Ashrafi said while speaking to press on Monday.

Ashrafi mentioned that according to the Shariah, “There’s no objection in getting the vaccine”, further adding that notable Islamic figures such as the Imam-e-Kaaba, Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, and Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, also got vaccinated for the coronavirus.

On a separate note, Ashrafi remarked that “Spreading propaganda regarding COVID-19 vaccine to spread panic and distrust among people [against the vaccine], is not right. Such people should fear Allah”.

It’s worth mentioning that ulemas including Maulana Tariq Jameel, Allam Shehanshah Naqvi and Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Siyalvi have so far contracted the coronavirus in the past.

In this regard, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said, “I was also infected with the coronavirus in the past, it’s my request to everyone that if someone gets infected, we should pray for his health instead of making sarcastic remarks”.