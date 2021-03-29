Bitcoin Makes A Big Comeback After A Huge Loss Over the Weekend

Another weekend, another exciting ride for crypto investors. Many were hoping for the pile-driving bull run of February to return this weekend, but it never happened.

Up till Friday, the global crypto market cap was constantly topping $1.8 trillion, but then an abrupt downwards trend over the weekend brought it crashing down to $1.5 trillion. Since markets reopened this Monday morning, things have gotten much better, with the market cap comfortably sitting in the $1.7-$1.8 trillion range.

As of Monday, 29th March, 6 p.m., Bitcoin has risen by 4% and is shyly touching $58,000. This increase comes after the digital currency fell as low as $51,000 on Saturday when future contracts worth $6 billion expired on Friday.

Ethereum has followed a similar trend, dropping as low as 1.27% over the weekend, before jumping back up to $1760 by 3.18%.

The overall performer of the the previous quarter, Binance Coin, held on to its 3rd spot on the top 10 list of most valuable cryptocurrencies, even though it fell 1%.

In the lower caps, losses were smaller. Once-savvy Cardano, Polkadot, Ripple and Uniswap all lost less than 1% overall, while newcomers Theta Token and Litecoin gained 6.9% and 4.2% respectively.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the extreme nature of digital trends, these bullish signals all over the crypto space are pointing towards one thing: an ecosystem becoming increasingly more robust as more investment continues to enter it.