Here’s How Babar Azam is Practicing Ahead of South Africa Tour [Video]

Pakistan’s all-format captain is determined to lead Pakistan to victory in the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa. Pakistan cricket team took part in their first practice session of the tour at Centurion today.

Babar Azam started his preparations for the tour by knocking his bat and taking part in an indoor batting practice session. The official channel of the Pakistan Cricket Team released a video of Babar’s preparations across various social media platforms.

Check out the video below:

Babar Azam preparing for the #SAvPAK ODI series.

The ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa is scheduled to begin on 2 April. Babar, currently ranked number two in the world, has a chance to close the gap on the Indian captain, Virat Kohli, who has been the number one ranked ODI batsman in the world since 2017.

The T20I series between the two nations will start on 10 April. Babar will be looking to complete his 2,000 T20I runs in the series and become the fastest batsman to achieve the feat, once again chasing down Virat Kohli. Babar currently has scored 1,730 runs in 45 innings. He needs to score 230 more runs in his next ten innings to achieve the record.

After the conclusion of the limited-overs series against South Africa, Pakistan will travel to Zimbabwe to play 3 T20Is and 2 Test matches. The tour is scheduled to start on 21 April.