Is Pakistan an MG Extender Facelift Soon?

While Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan has been relishing the success of the HS SUV here, now would be a good time for it to break into other markets as well. Javed Afridi — a key-stakeholder in MG Pakistan — seems to realize this and his latest tweet has caught the attention of pickup truck enthusiasts.

The Extender is MG’s midsize sports utility pickup truck that reportedly shares almost 75 percent of its underpinnings with the MG Gloster SUV. In Pakistan, it is likely to go up against the Toyota Hilux, the Isuzu D-Max, and the upcoming Volkswagen Amarok.

The truck is most commonly available in the international market with a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 161 hp and 375 Nm of torque. It comes with two drivetrains – a 6-speed manual that sends power only to the rear wheels; and an all-wheel-drive 6-speed automatic.

Javed Afridi also teased the old MG Extender for the Pakistani market a few months ago, along with the midsize SUVs, the MG Gloster, and the RX 8, but nothing came of it. However, it is being speculated that the Extender will arrive in the market first in the facelifted form.

To answer Afridi’s tweeted question, given that the Extender’s current competitors are priced between Rs. 6.3 million and Rs. 7 million, the Extender should probably be priced in the same range.

The pickup truck was debuted in Thailand last week after reportedly having been hugely successful there for two years. The notable sales rate of the Toyota Hilux pickup truck in Pakistan is proof that there is a sizeable market here for strong sports utility pickup trucks, and this could motivate MG Pakistan to launch the Extender facelift here.