Realme GT Neo Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display and High-End Specs for $275

The BBK-backed Realme just announced another variant of its previously launched GT 5G, the GT Neo, in China. The new handset comes with a similar design but a few tweaks internally.
Design and Display
The Realme GT Neo looks exactly like the Realme GT 5G, down to the size, camera bump, and display. The phone comes with a chrome sticker on the back that shines in all colors of the rainbow under lighting. This adds a lot of glamour to the aesthetics. It is available in three colors: Fantasy gradient, Geek Silver, or Hacker Black.
The handset is built around a 120Hz AMOLED display panel sized at 6.43-inches. The resolution is 1080p and the touch sampling rate goes up to 360Hz. The optical fingerprint sensor is underneath the display.
Internals and Storage
The phone packs a 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset by Mediatek and the users get to choose from three RAM options – 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB, as well as two UFS 3.1 storage choices – 64GB and 128GB.
In addition to this, the phone also comes with dual graphite plates as well as a liquid cooling solution for the internals.
The Realme GT Neo boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. It is also equipped with a GT Mode for dedicating as much performance as possible to the game at hand.
Cameras
Around the back, the Dimensity 1200-powered phone has a 64 MP main shooter topped with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle cam and a 2 MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera has a 16 MP sensor.
Battery and Pricing
Like the Realme GT 5G, the Realme GT Neo is fueled by a 4500 mAh cell with 50W fast charging. It comes with a 65W charger in the retail box.
The phone will be available for sale in China on 7th April with a $275 price tag for the base variant.
Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G77 MC9
- Chipset: MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
- OS: Android 11, Realme UI 2.0
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- Super AMOLED touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.43 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120 Hz
- Memory:
- RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
- Camera
- Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
- Selfie: 16 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (in-display)
- Battery: 4500 mAh (50W fast charging)