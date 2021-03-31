Realme GT Neo Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display and High-End Specs for $275

The BBK-backed Realme just announced another variant of its previously launched GT 5G, the GT Neo, in China. The new handset comes with a similar design but a few tweaks internally.

Design and Display

The Realme GT Neo looks exactly like the Realme GT 5G, down to the size, camera bump, and display. The phone comes with a chrome sticker on the back that shines in all colors of the rainbow under lighting. This adds a lot of glamour to the aesthetics. It is available in three colors: Fantasy gradient, Geek Silver, or Hacker Black.

The handset is built around a 120Hz AMOLED display panel sized at 6.43-inches. The resolution is 1080p and the touch sampling rate goes up to 360Hz. The optical fingerprint sensor is underneath the display.

Internals and Storage

The phone packs a 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset by Mediatek and the users get to choose from three RAM options – 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB, as well as two UFS 3.1 storage choices – 64GB and 128GB.

In addition to this, the phone also comes with dual graphite plates as well as a liquid cooling solution for the internals.

The Realme GT Neo boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. It is also equipped with a GT Mode for dedicating as much performance as possible to the game at hand.

Cameras

Around the back, the Dimensity 1200-powered phone has a 64 MP main shooter topped with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle cam and a 2 MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera has a 16 MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

Like the Realme GT 5G, the Realme GT Neo is fueled by a 4500 mAh cell with 50W fast charging. It comes with a 65W charger in the retail box.

The phone will be available for sale in China on 7th April with a $275 price tag for the base variant.

