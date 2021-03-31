Science Proves Faisal Mosque is Among 50 Most Beautiful Buildings in the World

Faisal Mosque in Pakistan has been featured amongst the top 50 most beautiful buildings in the world.

The world’s fifth-largest and South Asia’s largest mosque has been ranked as the 16th most beautiful building in the world by Roofing Megastore.

ALSO READ

Mosques in Pakistan Will Not be Closed During Ramadan

Roofing Megastore conducted a study and analyzed 100 most famous architectural works in the world and compared them against the dimensions of the “golden ratio” to determine their visual attraction to the human eye.

“The fifth largest mosque in the world is striking from every angle, featuring a contemporary eight-sided design that’s inspired by a typical Bedouin tent. Taking a decade to build, today Faisal Mosque is a major tourist attraction in Pakistan while remaining an important place of worship,” Roofing Megastore described.

ALSO READ

Islamabad to Get Tourist Police & Eagle Squad

Meanwhile, Roofing Megastore has crowned St. Paul’s Cathedral in London as the most beautiful building in the world followed by Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore and Westminster Abbey in London.