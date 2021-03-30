Mosques in Pakistan Will Not be Closed During Ramadan

The Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noorul Haq Qadri, has announced that mosques across Pakistan will remain open during the holy month of Ramadan, with strict implementation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The minister spoke at a Hifz-o-Qirat contest in Islamabad and advised people to follow the SOPs while fulfilling their religious duties.

“The coronavirus SOPs were implemented in mosques last year. This time too, mosques will be open to the faithful, and full implementation of the SOPs will be ensured,” he stated.

Minister Qadri discussed the Hajj arrangement for Pakistanis this year and said that the government is waiting for the consent of the Government of Saudi Arabia regarding the signing of the agreements.

“The Hajj agreement would be inked after receiving green signal from the Saudi government,” he said.

The minister also spoke about encouraging the recitation of the Quran in the country, adding that eminent Qaris from Egypt and other countries will be invited to Pakistan after the pandemic subsides.