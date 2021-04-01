Pakistani Man Upgrades Car from 1974 With Features You Don’t Even Get in 2021 [Video]

A car enthusiast and craftsman by the name of Naseer who hails from Punjab has restored the 2nd generation Toyota Mark-II. However, the car has been modified beyond its original condition and modernized to a fair degree with impressive installations.

Naseer told a media outlet that he has been restoring old vehicles and reselling them for several years and that he has always been passionate about returning old vehicles to their original glory with stellar restorations.

You can watch the video below for more details about his Toyota Mark-II restoration:

Naseer added that he bought the unloved 1974 Mark-II in a derelict condition from Faisalabad. He had purchased it for Rs. 250,000 and spent an additional Rs. 850,000 on repairing the damage and its disintegrating parts.

He revealed that he imported a majority of the Mark-II’s original parts from abroad, which is why the restoration work had cost him dearly. He had also made certain improvements to the original car, including a new air conditioning unit, an automatic gearbox, powered windows, a powered sunroof, powered front seats, headrest-mounted LCDs for the rear passengers, disc brakes on all four wheels, powered door locks, and a remote engine start button.

The 2nd gen Mark-II is a favorite among automotive enthusiasts for its sturdy built quality and ‘muscle car’-like looks, which is why many of them are climbing up in value and are often heavily modified or restored by their owners. There are also a lot of enthusiasts in Pakistan who share Naseer’s passion for restoring old cars.

Naseer disclosed that it had taken him two years to restore his Mark-II to its former glory. Given that he had refrained from sharing a price for his creation, it may be assumed that it is not for sale. Nonetheless, Naseer has done a fantastic job.