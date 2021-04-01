Toyota IMC Reports Best Month Ever Since 1993

Toyota is a household name in Pakistan majorly due to the Indus Motor Company’s (IMC) sizeable footprint across the countrywide automotive market. Toyota IMC is also one of the few companies that can boast a three-decade-long foothold in the local automotive market during which it has achieved numerous accolades and has become one of the public’s top choices.

The company announced today (1 April) that it is celebrating its highest production volume in a month since 1993. Although it has not revealed how many units it produced, the claim seems to be substantial because it has been reporting astronomical sales figures ever since the resumption of business activities after the first wave of the pandemic in Pakistan.

Toyota IMC’s brand new offering — the Toyota Yaris — has been outselling several popular cars, including the Honda City and the Civic, as well as bigger ones like the Toyota Corolla, the Fortuner, and the Hilux, all of which are market leaders in their respective segments.

Although the company boasts of the largest production volume of any car maker in the Pakistani market, second only to the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), the public has lately been apprehensive about its built quality and pricing strategy.

Its cars are offered here often have relatively fewer features but significantly higher prices as compared to the same ones in the Malaysian, Thai, Indian, Indonesian, and South American markets and the more developed markets of North America, Europe, and Australia.

To remedy this, Toyota IMC could localize the structural and mechanical parts of its cars to reduce prices in the market and to ensure more efficiency in its operations.