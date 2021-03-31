Online Auction for Universal Number Plates Continues in Punjab

Punjab’s Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Department announced an e-auction for the public who could bid on and acquire universal number plates. This decision was made by the department to allow the public to obtain a unique universal registration number plate of their choice.

This month’s bidding began on March 3, 2021, at 08:00 AM, and is set to continue till April 3, 2021. The next bidding series has also begun and is set to continue till May 4, 2021. Like last time, the bidding will be done via the e-auction portal on the Punjab ET&NC department’s official website.

The activity would not only spark the interest of the public to get their vehicles registered but would also help the department generate a considerable amount of revenue. To add more value, the e-auction will enable the masses to book a vehicle registration number of their choice through the website from the comfort of their homes.

With the number plates becoming province-centric instead of city-centric, the vehicle registration process will not only yield more tax income for the province but will also ensure more uniformity in the registration of vehicles, implying better monitoring and security of the vehicles on the part of the state authorities.