Punjab to Launch Home Vaccination Service

The government of Punjab will now vaccinate the elderly and handicapped citizens of the province against the coronavirus at their residences via an ambulance service.

Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, announced the service while presiding over a press briefing in Lahore. While discussing pandemic statistics and vaccine rollouts across Punjab, he also revealed that the provincial government will soon buy another 1 million doses of the vaccine to speed up the inoculation drive.

In other news, the Chinese vaccine Convidecia that has been developed by CanSino Biologics Inc will be distributed across all the provinces and federating units.

An official from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) said, “A commercial flight carrying 60,000 doses of Chinese single-dose vaccine Convidecia has just landed at Islamabad International Airport and it is being shifted to the federal storage. Its distribution to provinces and other federating units would commence from Wednesday”.

The single-dose vaccine will only be administered to senior citizens above 80 years of age so that they do not have to visit the vaccination centers twice. Additionally, separate Adult Vaccination Centers (AVCs) will be set up to facilitate them.