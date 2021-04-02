Punjab Traffic Police Launches Strict Crackdown Against COVID-19 SOPs Violators

Following the countrywide resurgence of the COVID-19 cases, Punjab Traffic Police has been instructed to take strict measures and a zero-tolerance approach against those that don’t comply with the COVID-19 prevention SOPs.

Earlier today, a news report surfaced stating that in Lahore, challans to 23,875 motorists have been issued over a span of three days for not wearing masks, while 12 cases were registered for violation of SOPs in public transport.

The district administration stopped 181 transport vehicles for utilizing more than 50 percent of the capacity. 16,404 motorcycles, 3,235 rickshaws, and 1,539 cars were issued a challan as the drivers or passengers were found violating the SOPs. Similarly, challan tickets to 1,589 public transport vehicles, 432 trucks, and 676 long-haulers were issued.

DIG Operations, Sajid Kayani, said that a strict crackdown operation is underway against the violators of the COVID-19 SOPs. Police officers are instructed to ensure effective implementation of smart lockdown. In 24 hours, 73 cases of violation of the COVID-19 SOPs, 442 cases against non-mask wearers, and 476 cases of violation of other SOPs were registered.

The 3rd wave of COVID-19 is proving to be as devastating as the first, and the ratio of COVID-19 positive cases is rising at a perilous rate. Due to the new strain of the virus, the symptoms are more severe this time around. Bearing that in mind, it would be in the public’s best interest to heed the instructions of the authorities and ensure everyone’s safety.