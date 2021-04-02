Sindh Announces School Timings for Ramadan

Sindh is one of the provinces that opted against the closure of schools during the third COVID-19 outbreak because of the low prevalence rate.

And now, it seems that the schools in the province will remain open even during the month of Ramadan because the government of Sindh has changed school timings for the holy month.

ALSO READ

Inflation Increases by 9.1% in March 2021

As per sources, the Sindh Education Department has finalized the new schedule, according to which, the morning shift schools will operate from 7:30 am to 11:30 am. Whereas, the second shift schools will be open from 12 pm to 2:45 pm.

Friday timings will be the same for both shifts, and these are 7:30 am to 10:30 am.

The timings will be notified once approved by the provincial Education Minister, Saeed Ghani.

ALSO READ

Karachi University Announces Submission Date for Exam Forms

According to renowned mathematician and astrophysicist, Dr. Shahid Quresi, the first of Ramadan is expected to fall on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Pakistan.

Dr. Qureshi has predicted that the Ramadan crescent will be visible in the country on the evening of April 13, 29th of Sha’ban, and that the first day of fasting will be observed on April 14.