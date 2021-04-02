Vivo X60T Unveiled With A Different Chipset But Similar Specs

In December last year, Vivo officially announced the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro in China. Now, the company has added another smartphone dubbed the Vivo X60t to the series touting MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, triple sensor camera setup, and an AMOLED display.

The specifications of the handset are exactly similar to the vanilla X60 save the chipset.

Design and Display

Like other smartphones in the series, the Vivo X60t comes with a Mi 10T-like design. It has a similar rectangular camera bump and matte finish on the back.

In terms of display, the Vivo handset offers a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support, 92.76% screen-to-body ratio, 398 PPI density, 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR10/HDR10+ certifications.

Internals and Storage

As for the innards, the Vivo X60t is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC instead of a Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC. It is only available in a single 8GB + 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage variant.

ALSO READ

LG is Finally Exiting the Mobile Phones Business

The software front is handled by Android 11 under OriginOS 1.0. Moreover, the device comes with support for dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GNSS (BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS). It also packs essential sensors, such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and color temperature sensor. However, it lacks the 3.5mm headphone jack and a MicroSD card slot.

Cameras

The handset sports a triple sensor rear camera setup with a 48 MP f/1.5 camera accompanied by a pair of 13 MP imaging sensors as the telephoto lens and ultra-wide camera. The selfie camera is a 32 MP single sensor shooter. The main highlight of this setup is that they feature Zeiss optics and tuning.

Battery and Pricing

The Vivo X60t packs a 4300 mAh battery with 33W charging. It is currently available for sale in China and costs $533.

Specifications