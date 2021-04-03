Moto G20 and G60 Appear in Official-Looking Leaked Images

The Motorola G series is getting a complete refresh for 2021. We have seen several new Moto G phones over the past few months and now we’re getting even more Moto G phones soon.

These will be called the G20 and G50 and they have just appeared in official-looking renders shared by German blog TechnikNews. 

Motorola G60 will look a lot like the recently released G50, with the exception of the punch-hole selfie camera. This selfie camera will be a 32MP shooter on top of a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The main chipset is rumored to be the Snapdragon 732G paired with a memory configuration of up to 6GB/128GB.

The 108MP Samsung HM2 camera sensor will be one of the main highlights of the phone. The phone will thankfully feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor atop the Motorola logo on the back. The 6,000 mAh battery will make for a quite hefty power cell, but there is no mention of fast charging.

The Moto G60 is expected to launch in India as Brazil as the G40 Fusion with a 64MP main camera and a 16MP selfie. Otherwise, the phone will be identical to the Moto G60.

As for the Moto G20, it will be a budget phone inspired by the Moto G10. It will have a notched display and a triple camera setup on the back.

There are no specific details on this phone but expect to hear more soon.

