Asad Umar Refuses to Get Vaccinated Before His Turn

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, has refused to get vaccinated out of turn against the coronavirus.

Despite being the Head of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) — the body that is leading Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic — the minister has refused any preferential treatment in this regard.

According to his profile on the World Bank, Minister Asad Umar is nearly 60 years old, which makes him an eligible candidate for vaccination, particularly after the government began the registration of citizens aged 50 and above for the vaccination on 30 March.

He had tested positive for the coronavirus in December 2020 and had reportedly recovered within ten days.

Meanwhile, the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which has been imported privately by a Pakistani pharmaceutical company, has been provided to hospitals in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, and is now available for citizens of all age groups above the age of 18.