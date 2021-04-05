Met Office Warns Against Strong Winds and Thunderstorm in KP and Punjab

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted strong winds and thunderstorms in most parts of the country during the current week.

The Met Office said that a westerly weather system has entered the country on Sunday night and will persist till Wednesday.

The westerly system may cause rain, wind, and thunderstorms in parts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, and Jhang, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, and Chaman, between Sunday and Wednesday.

Moreover, precipitation with thunderstorms is also predicted in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, and Dera Ismail Khan during the same period.

The weather department advised farmers to take precautionary measures during the forecast period.