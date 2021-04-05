Private School Associations to Protest Against School Closure in Islamabad

Two private school associations have announced to protest in Islamabad against the government’s decision to shut down educational institutes amid the ongoing third wave of Coronavirus.

According to details, All Private Schools Management and Association (APSMA) will stage its protest on 6 April while the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) will hold its demonstration on 8 April.

Both protests will be held at Constitution Avenue in Islamabad as protesters are set to demand from the government to repeal its decision of school closure due to COVID-19 third wave.

While speaking with media outlets ahead of the demonstration, Chairperson APSMA Sindh, Haider Ali, said that the closure of schools not only results in educational losses for millions of students but also puts the livelihoods of thousands of teachers at stake.

He added that online education has produced unsatisfactory results all over the world as scientists have termed it dangerous for the mental health and wellness of both children and parents.

On the other hand, Education and Health Ministers are set to meet at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday to decide whether to open educational institutions from 11 April or further close them in view of the prevailing Coronavirus situation.